Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Motorola Edge 30 Neo, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.