Xiaomi 11T vs Motorola Edge 30 Neo
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Motorola Edge 30 Neo, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T
- 61% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (642K versus 397K)
- Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4020 mAh
- Shows 23% longer battery life (35:12 vs 28:41 hours)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Neo
- Handles wireless charging up to 5W
- Delivers 26% higher peak brightness (999 against 790 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- The phone is 1-year newer
- Weighs 48 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.7 mm narrower
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
81
86
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
59
41
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
56
34
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
80
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|POLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.28 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|419 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|800 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1000 nits
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.1%
|87.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|95.5%
|PWM
|120 Hz
|730 Hz
|Response time
|2.8 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
|152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
|Width
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.75 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|203 g (7.16 oz)
|155 g (5.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP52
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue
|Black, Silver, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Max clock
|3000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~980 GFLOPS
|~486 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 11T +29%
882
683
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 11T +70%
3379
1986
|CPU
|158144
|118163
|GPU
|243304
|101975
|Memory
|109792
|69029
|UX
|137431
|112276
|Total score
|642228
|397809
|Max surface temperature
|40 °C
|36.3 °C
|Stability
|82%
|99%
|Graphics test
|27 FPS
|7 FPS
|Graphics score
|4517
|1205
|Web score
|6889
|9121
|Video editing
|5714
|4474
|Photo editing
|25528
|20396
|Data manipulation
|10150
|8461
|Writing score
|14157
|14803
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 14
|-
|OS size
|26 GB
|15 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4020 mAh
|Max charge power
|67 W
|68 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (86% in 30 min)
|Yes (92% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:41 hr
|0:40 hr
|Web browsing
|10:40 hr
|09:11 hr
|Watching video
|19:20 hr
|14:15 hr
|Gaming
|05:07 hr
|05:04 hr
|Standby
|111 hr
|92 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9024
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
96
Video quality
106
Generic camera score
93
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2021
|September 2022
|Release date
|October 2021
|October 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.55 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.95 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|-
|Yes, 68 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 11T is definitely a better buy.
