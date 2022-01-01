Xiaomi 11T vs OnePlus 10 Pro VS Xiaomi 11T OnePlus 10 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom

64% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1007K versus 614K)

Delivers 63% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 794 nits)

33% higher pixel density (525 vs 395 PPI)

Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Optical image stabilization

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 11

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 11T Price OnePlus 10 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 90% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.8% - PWM 120 Hz - Response time 2.8 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Xiaomi 11T 794 nits 10 Pro +63% 1294 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz) Waterproof IP53 - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 11T 85.1% 10 Pro +6% 90%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 11T and OnePlus 10 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Max. clock 3000 MHz 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 730 GPU clock 850 MHz 818 MHz Memory RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 - Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Xiaomi 11T 741 10 Pro +68% 1243 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Xiaomi 11T 2817 10 Pro +47% 4141 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Xiaomi 11T 614336 10 Pro +64% 1007290 CPU 153120 229138 GPU 226489 438172 Memory 112512 172155 UX 125295 168167 Total score 614336 1007290 3DMark Wild Life Performance Xiaomi 11T 4179 10 Pro n/a Stability 93% - Graphics test 25 FPS - Graphics score 4179 - PCMark 3.0 score 11753 - AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking List (113th and 3rd place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12.1 ROM MIUI 12.5 ColorOS 12.1 OS size 26 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Optical, 3.3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 150° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xiaomi 11T 111 10 Pro n/a Video quality Xiaomi 11T 105 10 Pro n/a Generic camera score Xiaomi 11T 108 10 Pro n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No - Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Xiaomi 11T 88.6 dB 10 Pro n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2021 January 2022 Release date October 2021 January 2022 SAR (head) 0.55 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.95 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.