Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the OnePlus 7T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.