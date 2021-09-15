Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 11T vs OnePlus 9RT – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 11T vs OnePlus 9RT

VS
Xiaomi 11T
OnePlus 9RT

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the OnePlus 9RT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT
  • Delivers 63% higher maximum brightness (1306 against 800 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (722K versus 606K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • 49% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1116 and 748 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 11T
vs
OnePlus 9RT

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.62 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 397 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 87.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 120 Hz -
Response time 2.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Xiaomi 11T
800 nits
OnePlus 9RT +63%
1306 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) 198.5 gramm (7 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 11T
85.1%
OnePlus 9RT +3%
87.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 11T and OnePlus 9RT in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 660
GPU clock 850 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 11T
748
OnePlus 9RT +49%
1116
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 11T
2853
OnePlus 9RT +29%
3673
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 11T
606069
OnePlus 9RT +19%
722985
AnTuTu Android Phone Scores (97th and 38th place)
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM MIUI 12.5 OxygenOS 12
OS size 26 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 67 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (86% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:41 hr 0:38 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xiaomi 11T
14:40 hr
OnePlus 9RT
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Xiaomi 11T
23:12 hr
OnePlus 9RT
n/a
Talk (3G)
Xiaomi 11T
29:37 hr
OnePlus 9RT
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xiaomi 11T
88.6 dB
OnePlus 9RT
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2021 October 2021
Release date October 2021 October 2021
SAR (head) 0.55 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.95 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 9RT. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 11T.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

