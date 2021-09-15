Xiaomi 11T vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (787 against 627 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2 5G
- Optical image stabilization
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
89
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
83
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
81
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
86
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
79
75
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|410 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.1%
|85.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|128.2%
|PWM
|-
|119 Hz
|Response time
|-
|8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
|158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
|Width
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|203 gramm (7.16 oz)
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue
|Gray, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Mali-G77 MC9
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|850 MHz
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6, 8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 11T +6%
852
801
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2709
Nord 2 5G +2%
2756
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 11T +8%
598392
554274
AnTuTu 9 Android Results (87th and 100th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|OxygenOS 11.3
|OS size
|-
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 20 min)
|Yes (98% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:37 hr
|0:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:02 hr
Talk (3G)
24:55 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9204
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of OnePlus Nord 2 5G from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
125
Video quality
105
Generic camera score
116
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2021
|July 2021
|Release date
|September 2021
|July 2021
|Launch price
|~ 454 USD
|~ 369 USD
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi 11T. It has a better display and design.
