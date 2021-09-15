Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 11T vs Nord 2 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 11T vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (787 against 627 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2 5G
  • Optical image stabilization

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 11T
vs
Nord 2 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 85.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 128.2%
PWM - 119 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xiaomi 11T +26%
787 nits
Nord 2 5G
627 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 11T
85.1%
Nord 2 5G +1%
85.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 11T and OnePlus Nord 2 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 11T +6%
852
Nord 2 5G
801
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 11T
2709
Nord 2 5G +2%
2756
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 11T +8%
598392
Nord 2 5G
554274
AnTuTu 9 Android Results (87th and 100th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 OxygenOS 11.3
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 67 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (98% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:37 hr 0:31 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xiaomi 11T
n/a
Nord 2 5G
16:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xiaomi 11T
n/a
Nord 2 5G
16:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Xiaomi 11T
n/a
Nord 2 5G
24:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus Nord 2 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xiaomi 11T
n/a
Nord 2 5G
81.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2021 July 2021
Release date September 2021 July 2021
Launch price ~ 454 USD ~ 369 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi 11T. It has a better display and design.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
