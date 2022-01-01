Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 11T vs Realme GT Neo 3 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 11T vs Oppo Realme GT Neo 3

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (996 against 792 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (798K versus 615K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • 31% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 963 and 735 points

Value for money

Price

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 87.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 120 Hz -
Response time 2.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Xiaomi 11T
792 nits
Realme GT Neo 3 +26%
996 nits
Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP53 -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 11T
85.1%
Realme GT Neo 3 +3%
87.5%

Performance

SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MediaTek Dimensity 8100
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G610 MC6
GPU clock 850 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 11T
2828
Realme GT Neo 3 +38%
3896
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 11T
615125
Realme GT Neo 3 +30%
798012
CPU 141411 203855
GPU 237996 312836
Memory 116566 130171
UX 120016 158116
Total score 615125 798012
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 93% -
Graphics test 25 FPS -
Graphics score 4182 -
PCMark 3.0 score 11762 -
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM MIUI 12.5 Realme UI 3.0
OS size 26 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (86% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 12 min)
Full charging time 0:41 hr 0:33 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:49 hr -
Watching video 19:20 hr -
Gaming 05:19 hr -
Standby 111 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2021 March 2022
Release date October 2021 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.55 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.95 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 11T.

