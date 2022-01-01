Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.