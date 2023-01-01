Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.