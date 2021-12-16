Xiaomi 11T vs Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G VS Xiaomi 11T Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (614K versus 488K)

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Shows 15% longer battery life (113 vs 98 hours)

Optical image stabilization

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 138.1% PWM 120 Hz 231 Hz Response time 2.8 ms 9 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Xiaomi 11T 794 nits Galaxy A52s 5G 792 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP67 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 11T 85.1% Galaxy A52s 5G 84.9%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM MIUI 12.5 One UI 4.0 OS size 26 GB 26 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xiaomi 11T 111 Galaxy A52s 5G n/a Video quality Xiaomi 11T 105 Galaxy A52s 5G n/a Generic camera score Xiaomi 11T 108 Galaxy A52s 5G n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Xiaomi 11T +6% 88.6 dB Galaxy A52s 5G 83.6 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced September 2021 August 2021 Release date October 2021 September 2021 SAR (head) 0.55 W/kg 0.88 W/kg SAR (body) 0.95 W/kg 0.84 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 11T. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G.