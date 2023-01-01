Xiaomi 11T vs Samsung Galaxy M53 VS Xiaomi 11T Samsung Galaxy M53 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M53, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP53 classification) 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (663K versus 439K)

51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (663K versus 439K) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 885 and 725 points

22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 885 and 725 points Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M53 Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Weighs 27 grams less

Weighs 27 grams less The phone is 7-months newer

The phone is 7-months newer The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 11T Price Samsung Galaxy M53 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 394 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 800 nits 400 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 85.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 98.8% PWM 120 Hz 244 Hz Response time 2.8 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Xiaomi 11T 797 nits Galaxy M53 796 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 203 g (7.16 oz) 176 g (6.21 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 11T 85.1% Galaxy M53 85.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 14 One UI 5.0 OS size 26 GB 14 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (86% in 30 min) Yes (44% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:41 hr 1:33 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:40 hr 11:56 hr Watching video 19:20 hr 17:43 hr Gaming 05:07 hr 05:23 hr Standby 111 hr 116 hr General battery life Xiaomi 11T 35:12 hr Galaxy M53 +3% 36:06 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life (114th and 95th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xiaomi 11T 96 Galaxy M53 n/a Video quality Xiaomi 11T 106 Galaxy M53 n/a Generic camera score Xiaomi 11T 93 Galaxy M53 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Xiaomi 11T +8% 88.6 dB Galaxy M53 82.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced September 2021 April 2022 Release date October 2021 April 2022 SAR (head) 0.55 W/kg 0.6 W/kg SAR (body) 0.95 W/kg 1.53 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi 11T. It has a better performance, connectivity, design, and sound.