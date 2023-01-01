Xiaomi 11T vs Samsung Galaxy S10 VS Xiaomi 11T Samsung Galaxy S10 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S10, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 31 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Shows 71% longer battery life (35:12 vs 20:33 hours)

Shows 71% longer battery life (35:12 vs 20:33 hours) Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh

Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (663K versus 505K)

31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (663K versus 505K) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer

The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) 39% higher pixel density (551 vs 395 PPI)

39% higher pixel density (551 vs 395 PPI) Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W

Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 11T Price Samsung Galaxy S10 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3040 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9 PPI 395 ppi 551 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 800 nits 1215 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 88.08% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 98.1% PWM 120 Hz 240 Hz Response time 2.8 ms 4.8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Xiaomi 11T 797 nits Galaxy S10 +2% 814 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 203 g (7.16 oz) 157 g (5.54 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 11T 85.1% Galaxy S10 +4% 88.08%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM MIUI 14 One UI 4.0 OS size 26 GB 9.5 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3400 mAh Charge power 67 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (86% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:41 hr 1:35 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:40 hr 06:03 hr Watching video 19:20 hr 10:32 hr Gaming 05:07 hr 03:11 hr Standby 111 hr 70 hr General battery life Xiaomi 11T +71% 35:12 hr Galaxy S10 20:33 hr Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4320 x 2432 Aperture f/2.5 f/1.9 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.65" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xiaomi 11T 96 Galaxy S10 +29% 124 Video quality Xiaomi 11T +6% 106 Galaxy S10 100 Generic camera score Xiaomi 11T 93 Galaxy S10 +25% 116

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Xiaomi 11T +1% 88.6 dB Galaxy S10 88 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2021 February 2019 Release date October 2021 March 2019 SAR (head) 0.55 W/kg 0.48 W/kg SAR (body) 0.95 W/kg 1.59 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 11T is definitely a better buy.