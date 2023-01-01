Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 11T vs Galaxy S10 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 11T vs Samsung Galaxy S10

Ксиаоми Ми 11T
VS
Самсунг Галакси S10
Xiaomi 11T
Samsung Galaxy S10

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S10, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 31 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 71% longer battery life (35:12 vs 20:33 hours)
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (663K versus 505K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 39% higher pixel density (551 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 11T
vs
Galaxy S10

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3040 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 395 ppi 551 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 800 nits 1215 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 88.08%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 98.1%
PWM 120 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 2.8 ms 4.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xiaomi 11T
797 nits
Galaxy S10 +2%
814 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 203 g (7.16 oz) 157 g (5.54 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 11T
85.1%
Galaxy S10 +4%
88.08%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 11T and Samsung Galaxy S10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
Max clock 3000 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
L3 cache 8 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 886 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS - ~652 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 11T +28%
885
Galaxy S10
694
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 11T +66%
3372
Galaxy S10
2035
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 11T +31%
663473
Galaxy S10
505837
CPU 170171 123447
GPU 237078 191749
Memory 115970 85737
UX 1466506 108901
Total score 663473 505837
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xiaomi 11T +40%
4506
Galaxy S10
3221
Max surface temperature 40 °C 40.6 °C
Stability 90% 82%
Graphics test 26 FPS 19 FPS
Graphics score 4506 3221
PCMark 3.0
Xiaomi 11T +23%
10705
Galaxy S10
8706
Web score 6850 6442
Video editing 5713 5805
Photo editing 25599 19044
Data manipulation 10154 7105
Writing score 14137 9803
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 14 One UI 4.0
OS size 26 GB 9.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 67 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (86% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:41 hr 1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:40 hr 06:03 hr
Watching video 19:20 hr 10:32 hr
Gaming 05:07 hr 03:11 hr
Standby 111 hr 70 hr
General battery life
Xiaomi 11T +71%
35:12 hr
Galaxy S10
20:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4320 x 2432
Aperture f/2.5 f/1.9
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Xiaomi 11T
96
Galaxy S10 +29%
124
Video quality
Xiaomi 11T +6%
106
Galaxy S10
100
Generic camera score
Xiaomi 11T
93
Galaxy S10 +25%
116

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Xiaomi 11T +1%
88.6 dB
Galaxy S10
88 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2021 February 2019
Release date October 2021 March 2019
SAR (head) 0.55 W/kg 0.48 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.95 W/kg 1.59 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 11T is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
14 (70%)
6 (30%)
Total votes: 20

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 12
2. Xiaomi 11T and Google Pixel 6a
3. Xiaomi 11T and Poco X4 GT
4. Xiaomi 11T and 12 Lite
5. Xiaomi 11T and Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
6. Samsung Galaxy S10 and S21 FE 5G
7. Samsung Galaxy S10 and Google Pixel 7
8. Samsung Galaxy S10 and Google Pixel 6a
9. Samsung Galaxy S10 and A53 5G
10. Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S22
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish