Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.