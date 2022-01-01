Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 11T vs Galaxy S22 Ultra – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 11T vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Ксиаоми Ми 11T
VS
Самсунг Галакси С22 Ультра (Exynos)
Xiaomi 11T
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T
  • Weighs 25 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (965K versus 616K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 58% higher maximum brightness (1259 against 797 nits)
  • 27% higher pixel density (500 vs 395 PPI)
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (108 vs 98 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 11T
vs
Galaxy S22 Ultra

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3088 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 500 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 90.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 98.2%
PWM 120 Hz 120 Hz
Response time 2.8 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xiaomi 11T
797 nits
Galaxy S22 Ultra +58%
1259 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 77.9 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) 228 gramm (8.04 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 11T
85.1%
Galaxy S22 Ultra +6%
90.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 11T and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Samsung Exynos 2200
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Samsung Xclipse 920
GPU clock 850 MHz 1300 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 11T
2825
Galaxy S22 Ultra +29%
3649
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 11T
616669
Galaxy S22 Ultra +57%
965479
CPU 153120 231679
GPU 226489 412728
Memory 112512 161800
UX 125295 164423
Total score 616669 965479
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xiaomi 11T
4182
Galaxy S22 Ultra +65%
6908
Stability 93% 63%
Graphics test 25 FPS 41 FPS
Graphics score 4182 6908
PCMark 3.0 score 11762 12848
AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores (122nd and 8th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM MIUI 12.5 One UI 4.1
OS size 26 GB 26.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (86% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:41 hr 0:59 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xiaomi 11T
14:40 hr
Galaxy S22 Ultra +15%
16:54 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xiaomi 11T +28%
23:12 hr
Galaxy S22 Ultra
18:01 hr
Talk (3G)
Xiaomi 11T
29:37 hr
Galaxy S22 Ultra +12%
33:03 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (44th and 49th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Optical, 10x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 7864 x 5200
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.82"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xiaomi 11T
88.6 dB
Galaxy S22 Ultra +2%
90.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2021 February 2022
Release date October 2021 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.55 W/kg 1.05 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.95 W/kg 1.58 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (60%)
2 (40%)
Total votes: 5

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi 11T vs Samsung Galaxy S21
2. Xiaomi 11T vs Poco X3 Pro
3. Xiaomi 11T vs Poco F3
4. Xiaomi 11T vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G
5. Xiaomi 11T vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs S21 Ultra
7. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro
8. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs S20 Ultra
9. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
10. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish