Xiaomi 11T vs Sony Xperia 10 IV VS Xiaomi 11T Sony Xperia 10 IV Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Sony Xperia 10 IV, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Has a 0.67 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.67 inch larger screen size 72% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (663K versus 384K)

72% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (663K versus 384K) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Delivers 17% higher peak brightness (797 against 681 nits)

Delivers 17% higher peak brightness (797 against 681 nits) Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB

Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 IV Shows 41% longer battery life (49:38 vs 35:12 hours)

Shows 41% longer battery life (49:38 vs 35:12 hours) The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) 16% higher pixel density (457 vs 395 PPI)

16% higher pixel density (457 vs 395 PPI) Better grip in hands – the body is 9.9 mm narrower

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 11T Price Sony Xperia 10 IV Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2520 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 21:9 PPI 395 ppi 457 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 800 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 700 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 82% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 95.9% PWM 120 Hz 253 Hz Response time 2.8 ms 3 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Xiaomi 11T +17% 797 nits Xperia 10 IV 681 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 153 mm (6.02 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 67 mm (2.64 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 203 g (7.16 oz) 161 g (5.68 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 11T +4% 85.1% Xperia 10 IV 82%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 14 - OS size 26 GB 23 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (86% in 30 min) Yes (28% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:41 hr 2:30 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:40 hr 16:06 hr Watching video 19:20 hr 24:58 hr Gaming 05:07 hr 07:06 hr Standby 111 hr 160 hr General battery life Xiaomi 11T 35:12 hr Xperia 10 IV +41% 49:38 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life (114th and 1st place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", SK Hi-847 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hi-846 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T from DxOMark Photo samples of Sony Xperia 10 IV from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 27 mm Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xiaomi 11T +85% 96 Xperia 10 IV 52 Video quality Xiaomi 11T +45% 106 Xperia 10 IV 73 Generic camera score Xiaomi 11T +48% 93 Xperia 10 IV 63

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max loudness Xiaomi 11T +3% 88.6 dB Xperia 10 IV 85.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced September 2021 May 2022 Release date October 2021 June 2022 SAR (head) 0.55 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.95 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 11T is definitely a better buy.