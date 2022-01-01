Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 11T vs iQOO Neo 6 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 11T vs Vivo iQOO Neo 6

Ксиаоми Ми 11T
VS
Виво iQOO Нео 6
Xiaomi 11T
Vivo iQOO Neo 6

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Vivo iQOO Neo 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (35:12 vs 32:14 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Neo 6
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (714K versus 614K)
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • 33% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 981 and 737 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 11T
vs
iQOO Neo 6

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.62 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 800 nits 490 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 85.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 120 Hz -
Response time 2.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xiaomi 11T +3%
797 nits
iQOO Neo 6
771 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 76.2 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 11T
85.1%
iQOO Neo 6
85.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 11T and Vivo iQOO Neo 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 650
GPU clock 886 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS - ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 11T
737
iQOO Neo 6 +33%
981
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 11T
2817
iQOO Neo 6 +8%
3055
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 11T
614914
iQOO Neo 6 +16%
714938
CPU 147638 181724
GPU 241284 245641
Memory 100185 133355
UX 130654 159750
Total score 614914 714938
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 91% 83%
Graphics test 25 FPS 25 FPS
Graphics score 4213 4200
PCMark 3.0 score 11635 -
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Ranking (177th and 114th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 Funtouch 12
OS size 26 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4700 mAh
Charge power 67 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (86% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 13 min)
Full charging time 0:41 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:40 hr 12:11 hr
Watching video 19:20 hr 13:09 hr
Gaming 05:07 hr 05:21 hr
Standby 111 hr 103 hr
General battery life
Xiaomi 11T +9%
35:12 hr
iQOO Neo 6
32:14 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (90th and 150th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 9000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 116°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xiaomi 11T
88.6 dB
iQOO Neo 6
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2021 May 2022
Release date October 2021 May 2022
SAR (head) 0.55 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.95 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 11T. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Vivo iQOO Neo 6.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi 11T vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
2. Xiaomi 11T vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
3. Xiaomi 11T vs Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
4. Xiaomi 11T vs Xiaomi 11T Pro
5. Xiaomi 11T vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
6. Vivo iQOO Neo 6 vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G
7. Vivo iQOO Neo 6 vs Xiaomi Mi 11X
8. Vivo iQOO Neo 6 vs Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T
9. Vivo iQOO Neo 6 vs Vivo iQOO 9 SE
10. Vivo iQOO Neo 6 vs Motorola Edge 30

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish