Xiaomi 11T vs Vivo X60 VS Xiaomi 11T Vivo X60 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Vivo X60, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Stereo speakers

The phone is 9-months newer

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Vivo X60 The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Optical image stabilization

14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (685K versus 600K)

Weighs 27.4 grams less

16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 856 and 735 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.56 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.8:9 PPI 395 ppi 398 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.8% - PWM 120 Hz - Response time 2.8 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Xiaomi 11T 792 nits Vivo X60 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 159.6 mm (6.28 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) 175.6 gramm (6.19 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 11T 85.1% Vivo X60 +3% 87.4%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 11T and Vivo X60 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Max. clock 3000 MHz 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 650 GPU clock 850 MHz 675 MHz FLOPS - ~1372 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Xiaomi 11T 735 Vivo X60 +16% 856 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Xiaomi 11T 2833 Vivo X60 +4% 2945 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Xiaomi 11T 600269 Vivo X60 +14% 685715 AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking List (98th and 58th place)

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Funtouch 11.1 OS size 26 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xiaomi 11T 111 Vivo X60 n/a Video quality Xiaomi 11T 105 Vivo X60 n/a Generic camera score Xiaomi 11T 108 Vivo X60 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Xiaomi 11T 88.6 dB Vivo X60 n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2021 December 2020 Release date October 2021 January 2021 SAR (head) 0.55 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.95 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 11T. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Vivo X60.