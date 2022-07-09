Home > Smartphone comparison > 12 Lite vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi 12 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on July 9, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 35 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Lite
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1190 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3110 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Thinner bezels – 9.2% more screen real estate
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Delivers 23% higher peak brightness (818 against 665 nits)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 23% higher pixel density (402 vs 326 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Shows 24% longer battery life (34:47 vs 28:08 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (627K versus 524K)
  • 70% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1323 and 778 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.55 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 950 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.2% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 99.8%
PWM 119 Hz Not detected
Response time 1 ms 24.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 999:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
12 Lite +23%
818 nits
iPhone 11
665 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.29 mm (0.29 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green, Pink White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
12 Lite +12%
88.2%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 Lite and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 490 MHz -
FLOPS - ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Lite
778
iPhone 11 +70%
1323
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Lite
2921
iPhone 11 +18%
3455
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12 Lite
524008
iPhone 11 +20%
627955
CPU 156945 166661
GPU 156503 256531
Memory 83173 91027
UX 127468 115651
Total score 524008 627955
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12 Lite
n/a
iPhone 11
7565
Stability - 71%
Graphics test - 45 FPS
Graphics score - 7565
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16)
ROM MIUI 13 -
OS size 24.7 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 67 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:39 hr 11:39 hr
Watching video 13:26 hr 15:16 hr
Gaming 05:12 hr 05:09 hr
Standby 86 hr 121 hr
General battery life
12 Lite
28:08 hr
iPhone 11 +24%
34:47 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
12 Lite
n/a
iPhone 11
129
Video quality
12 Lite
n/a
iPhone 11
109
Generic camera score
12 Lite
n/a
iPhone 11
119

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
12 Lite +8%
89.7 dB
iPhone 11
83.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2022 September 2019
Release date July 2022 September 2019
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12 Lite. But if the performance, software, battery life, and camera are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 11.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
25 (67.6%)
12 (32.4%)
Total votes: 37

