Xiaomi 12 Lite vs Apple iPhone 13 mini VS Xiaomi 12 Lite Apple iPhone 13 mini Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi 12 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on July 9, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13 mini, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Lite Comes with 1894 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 2406 mAh

Has 2 SIM card slots Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 mini Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.55 inches 5.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 402 ppi 476 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 950 nits 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 88.2% 85.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 98.8% 99.7% PWM 119 Hz 510 Hz Response time 1 ms 4.8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) 12 Lite 820 nits iPhone 13 mini +3% 843 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 131.5 mm (5.18 inches) Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 64.2 mm (2.53 inches) Thickness 7.29 mm (0.29 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 173 g (6.1 oz) 141 g (4.97 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Green, Pink White, Black, Blue, Green, Red, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio 12 Lite +4% 88.2% iPhone 13 mini 85.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2) ROM MIUI 13 - OS size 24.7 GB 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4300 mAh 2406 mAh Charge power 67 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (61% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:24 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:39 hr 10:48 hr Watching video 13:26 hr 11:55 hr Gaming 05:11 hr 05:14 hr Standby 86 hr 124 hr General battery life 12 Lite 28:08 hr iPhone 13 mini +15% 32:15 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.7 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Lite from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 mini from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length 27 mm 23 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 12 Lite 111 iPhone 13 mini +24% 138 Video quality 12 Lite +3% 121 iPhone 13 mini 117 Generic camera score 12 Lite 109 iPhone 13 mini +19% 130

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 12 Lite +2% 89.7 dB iPhone 13 mini 87.7 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced July 2022 September 2021 Release date July 2022 September 2021 SAR (head) - 0.97 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 mini is definitely a better buy.