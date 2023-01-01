Home > Smartphone comparison > 12 Lite vs iPhone 13 mini – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi 12 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on July 9, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13 mini, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Lite
  • Comes with 1894 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 2406 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 1.15 inches larger screen size
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 mini
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (778K versus 523K)
  • Shows 15% longer battery life (32:15 vs 28:08 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • 18% higher pixel density (476 vs 402 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 9.5 mm narrower
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12 Lite
vs
iPhone 13 mini

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.55 inches 5.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 476 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 950 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 88.2% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 99.7%
PWM 119 Hz 510 Hz
Response time 1 ms 4.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
12 Lite
820 nits
iPhone 13 mini +3%
843 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 131.5 mm (5.18 inches)
Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 64.2 mm (2.53 inches)
Thickness 7.29 mm (0.29 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 173 g (6.1 oz) 141 g (4.97 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green, Pink White, Black, Blue, Green, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
12 Lite +4%
88.2%
iPhone 13 mini
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 Lite and Apple iPhone 13 mini in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Apple GPU
GPU clock 490 MHz 1200 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Lite
782
iPhone 13 mini +120%
1719
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Lite
2925
iPhone 13 mini +60%
4669
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12 Lite
523459
iPhone 13 mini +49%
778369
CPU 156945 193760
GPU 156503 347737
Memory 83173 108337
UX 127468 131541
Total score 523459 778369
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 77%
Graphics test - 53 FPS
Graphics score - 8921
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2)
ROM MIUI 13 -
OS size 24.7 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 2406 mAh
Charge power 67 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:24 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:39 hr 10:48 hr
Watching video 13:26 hr 11:55 hr
Gaming 05:11 hr 05:14 hr
Standby 86 hr 124 hr
General battery life
12 Lite
28:08 hr
iPhone 13 mini +15%
32:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Lite from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 mini from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
12 Lite
111
iPhone 13 mini +24%
138
Video quality
12 Lite +3%
121
iPhone 13 mini
117
Generic camera score
12 Lite
109
iPhone 13 mini +19%
130

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
12 Lite +2%
89.7 dB
iPhone 13 mini
87.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2022 September 2021
Release date July 2022 September 2021
SAR (head) - 0.97 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 mini is definitely a better buy.

