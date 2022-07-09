Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi 12 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on July 9, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 38 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.