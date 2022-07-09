Home > Smartphone comparison > 12 Lite vs Nova 9 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12 Lite vs Huawei Nova 9

Xiaomi 12 Lite
Huawei Nova 9

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi 12 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on July 9, 2022, against the Huawei Nova 9, which is powered by the same chip and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Lite
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Delivers 36% higher peak brightness (818 against 602 nits)
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (524K versus 469K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 9
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
12 Lite
90
Nova 9
84
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
12 Lite
65
Nova 9
62
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
12 Lite
72
Nova 9
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
12 Lite
66
Nova 9
72
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
12 Lite
87
Nova 9
86
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
12 Lite
75
Nova 9
72

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12 Lite
vs
Nova 9

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 430 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 950 nits 600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.2% 89.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 100%
PWM 119 Hz 500 Hz
Response time 1 ms 2.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
12 Lite +36%
818 nits
Nova 9
602 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.29 mm (0.29 inches) 7.77 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Pink Black, Blue, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12 Lite
88.2%
Nova 9 +2%
89.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 Lite and Huawei Nova 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 642L
GPU clock 490 MHz 490 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Lite
778
Nova 9
778
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Lite
2921
Nova 9 +1%
2953
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12 Lite +12%
524008
Nova 9
469246
CPU 156945 143895
GPU 156503 138738
Memory 83173 84375
UX 127468 106140
Total score 524008 469246
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12 Lite
n/a
Nova 9
2494
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 14 FPS
Graphics score - 2494
PCMark 3.0 score - 9713
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 EMUI 12
OS size 24.7 GB 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 67 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 0:54 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:39 hr 08:44 hr
Watching video 13:26 hr 11:27 hr
Gaming 05:12 hr 04:56 hr
Standby 86 hr 93 hr
General battery life
12 Lite +6%
28:08 hr
Nova 9
26:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
12 Lite
89.7 dB
Nova 9 +1%
90.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2022 September 2021
Release date July 2022 September 2021
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12 Lite. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Nova 9.

