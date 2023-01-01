Xiaomi 12 Lite vs Nothing Phone (1) VS Xiaomi 12 Lite Nothing Phone (1) Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi 12 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on July 9, 2022, against the Nothing Phone (1), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Lite Delivers 25% higher peak brightness (820 against 658 nits)

Delivers 25% higher peak brightness (820 against 658 nits) Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology Weighs 20.5 grams less

Weighs 20.5 grams less Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Nothing Phone (1) Shows 22% longer battery life (34:17 vs 28:08 hours)

Shows 22% longer battery life (34:17 vs 28:08 hours) Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (573K versus 523K)

10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (573K versus 523K) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2 Reverse charging feature

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.55 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 402 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 950 nits 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 88.2% 85.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.8% 95.9% PWM 119 Hz 119 Hz Response time 1 ms 2 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) 12 Lite +25% 820 nits Phone (1) 658 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 7.29 mm (0.29 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 173 g (6.1 oz) 193.5 g (6.83 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP53 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Green, Pink White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 12 Lite +3% 88.2% Phone (1) 85.8%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 12 Lite and Nothing Phone (1) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus Max. clock 2400 MHz 2500 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 642L GPU clock 490 MHz 608 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 12 Lite 782 Phone (1) +5% 820 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 12 Lite 2925 Phone (1) +2% 2984 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 12 Lite 523459 Phone (1) +10% 573486 CPU 156945 160405 GPU 156503 175059 Memory 83173 113702 UX 127468 130019 Total score 523459 573486 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 13 Nothing OS 1.5 OS size 24.7 GB 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4300 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 67 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:31 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:39 hr 12:12 hr Watching video 13:26 hr 15:54 hr Gaming 05:11 hr 04:48 hr Standby 86 hr 108 hr General battery life 12 Lite 28:08 hr Phone (1) +22% 34:17 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 120° 114° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Lite from DxOMark Photo samples of Nothing Phone (1) from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Focal length 27 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 12 Lite 111 Phone (1) +9% 121 Video quality 12 Lite +8% 121 Phone (1) 112 Generic camera score 12 Lite 109 Phone (1) +5% 114

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness 12 Lite +6% 89.7 dB Phone (1) 84.3 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced July 2022 July 2022 Release date July 2022 July 2022 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Nothing Phone (1). But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 12 Lite.