Home > Smartphone comparison > 12 Lite vs OnePlus 9RT – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12 Lite vs OnePlus 9RT

Ксиаоми 12 Лайт
VS
Ванплас 9RT
Xiaomi 12 Lite
OnePlus 9RT

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi 12 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on July 9, 2022, against the OnePlus 9RT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Lite
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • Weighs 25.5 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT
  • 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (772K versus 524K)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 923 and 778 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12 Lite
vs
OnePlus 9RT

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.62 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 397 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 950 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88.2% 87.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% -
PWM 119 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
12 Lite
818 nits
OnePlus 9RT
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.29 mm (0.29 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 198.5 gramm (7 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green, Pink Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12 Lite
88.2%
OnePlus 9RT
87.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 Lite and OnePlus 9RT in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 660
GPU clock 490 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Lite
778
OnePlus 9RT +19%
923
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Lite
2921
OnePlus 9RT +13%
3307
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12 Lite
524008
OnePlus 9RT +47%
772169
CPU 156945 194285
GPU 156503 322095
Memory 83173 121967
UX 127468 137091
Total score 524008 772169
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12 Lite
n/a
OnePlus 9RT
5842
Stability - 66%
Graphics test - 34 FPS
Graphics score - 5842
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 ColorOS 12
OS size 24.7 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 67 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 0:38 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:39 hr -
Watching video 13:26 hr -
Gaming 05:12 hr -
Standby 86 hr -
General battery life
12 Lite
28:08 hr
OnePlus 9RT
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
12 Lite
89.7 dB
OnePlus 9RT
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2022 October 2021
Release date July 2022 October 2021
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 9RT. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 12 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (11.8%)
15 (88.2%)
Total votes: 17

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 10 Pro or 12 Lite
2. Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) or 12 Lite
3. iPhone 12 mini or 12 Lite
4. Mi 11 Lite 5G or 12 Lite
5. Xiaomi 12 or 12 Lite
6. 11T Pro or OnePlus 9RT
7. Pixel 6a or OnePlus 9RT
8. OnePlus 9R or OnePlus 9RT
9. Realme GT Neo 3 or OnePlus 9RT
10. Nord 2T or OnePlus 9RT

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish