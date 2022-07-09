Home > Smartphone comparison > 12 Lite vs Realme 10 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12 Lite vs Oppo Realme 10

Ксиаоми 12 Лайт
VS
Оппо Реалми 10
Xiaomi 12 Lite
Oppo Realme 10

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi 12 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on July 9, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Lite
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 35% higher peak brightness (823 against 610 nits)
  • 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (520K versus 393K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10
  • Shows 37% longer battery life (38:25 vs 28:08 hours)
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12 Lite
vs
Realme 10

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 950 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88.2% 84.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% -
PWM 119 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
12 Lite +35%
823 nits
Realme 10
610 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.29 mm (0.29 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Pink White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
12 Lite +5%
88.2%
Realme 10
84.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 Lite and Oppo Realme 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G MediaTek Helio G99
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 490 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Lite +38%
781
Realme 10
564
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Lite +68%
2943
Realme 10
1754
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12 Lite +32%
520674
Realme 10
393534
CPU 156945 107702
GPU 156503 92725
Memory 83173 91328
UX 127468 104674
Total score 520674 393534
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 3.0
OS size 24.7 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:16 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:39 hr 14:38 hr
Watching video 13:26 hr 15:55 hr
Gaming 05:12 hr 06:03 hr
Standby 86 hr 121 hr
General battery life
12 Lite
28:08 hr
Realme 10 +37%
38:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 27 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
12 Lite
89.7 dB
Realme 10
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2022 November 2022
Release date July 2022 November 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4

