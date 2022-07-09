Xiaomi 12 Lite vs Oppo Realme 10
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi 12 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on July 9, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Lite
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 35% higher peak brightness (823 against 610 nits)
- 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (520K versus 393K)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10
- Shows 37% longer battery life (38:25 vs 28:08 hours)
- Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.55 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|950 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|-
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.2%
|84.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.8%
|-
|PWM
|119 Hz
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|7.29 mm (0.29 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|178 gramm (6.28 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green, Pink
|White, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|MediaTek Helio G99
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|490 MHz
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
|CPU
|156945
|107702
|GPU
|156503
|92725
|Memory
|83173
|91328
|UX
|127468
|104674
|Total score
|520674
|393534
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|Realme UI 3.0
|OS size
|24.7 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4300 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 15 min)
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:50 hr
|1:16 hr
|Web browsing
|09:39 hr
|14:38 hr
|Watching video
|13:26 hr
|15:55 hr
|Gaming
|05:12 hr
|06:03 hr
|Standby
|86 hr
|121 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|27 mm
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2022
|November 2022
|Release date
|July 2022
|November 2022
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Lite is definitely a better buy.
