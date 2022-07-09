Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi 12 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on July 9, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.