Home > Smartphone comparison > 12 Lite vs Realme GT2 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12 Lite vs Oppo Realme GT2

Ксиаоми 12 Лайт
VS
Оппо Realme GT2
Xiaomi 12 Lite
Oppo Realme GT2

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi 12 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on July 9, 2022, against the Oppo Realme GT2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Lite
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Weighs 21.5 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT2
  • 61% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (814K versus 506K)
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Shows 25% longer battery life (36:57 vs 29:36 hours)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • 44% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1123 and 782 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12 Lite
vs
Realme GT2

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.62 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 750 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 950 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88.2% 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.3%
PWM - 495 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
12 Lite
823 nits
Realme GT2 +2%
842 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 194.5 gramm (6.86 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Pink White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12 Lite +3%
88.2%
Realme GT2
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 Lite and Oppo Realme GT2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 660
GPU clock 490 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Lite
782
Realme GT2 +44%
1123
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Lite
2916
Realme GT2 +19%
3465
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12 Lite
506837
Realme GT2 +61%
814563
CPU - 211314
GPU - 310239
Memory - 136870
UX - 159124
Total score 506837 814563
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12 Lite
n/a
Realme GT2
5730
Stability - 71%
Graphics test - 34 FPS
Graphics score - 5730
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 3.0
OS size - 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 65 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (97% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:17 hr 14:31 hr
Watching video 14:14 hr 18:07 hr
Gaming 05:12 hr 05:31 hr
Standby 89 hr 96 hr
General battery life
12 Lite
29:36 hr
Realme GT2 +25%
36:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
12 Lite
n/a
Realme GT2
85.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2022 January 2022
Release date July 2022 January 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme GT2 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi 12 Lite vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
2. Xiaomi 12 Lite vs Apple iPhone 12
3. Xiaomi 12 Lite vs Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
4. Xiaomi 12 Lite vs Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
5. Xiaomi 12 Lite vs Xiaomi 12X
6. Oppo Realme GT2 vs Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
7. Oppo Realme GT2 vs Xiaomi 11T Pro
8. Oppo Realme GT2 vs Oppo Realme GT 5G
9. Oppo Realme GT2 vs Oppo Realme GT2 Pro
10. Oppo Realme GT2 vs Oppo Realme GT Neo 3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish