Xiaomi 12 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy A54 5G VS Xiaomi 12 Lite Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi 12 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on July 9, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1380 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Specifications of the Galaxy A54 5G was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Lite Thinner bezels – 6.8% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 6.8% more screen real estate Weighs 32 grams less

Weighs 32 grams less Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 4300 mAh

Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 4300 mAh Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 12 Lite Price Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.55 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 402 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 950 nits 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 88.2% 81.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.8% - PWM 119 Hz - Response time 1 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) 12 Lite 820 nits Galaxy A54 5G n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 7.29 mm (0.29 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 173 g (6.1 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP67 Rear material Glass - Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Green, Pink Black, Blue, Green, Burgundy Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 12 Lite +8% 88.2% Galaxy A54 5G 81.4%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 12 Lite and Samsung Galaxy A54 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Samsung Exynos 1380 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G68 MP5 GPU clock 490 MHz - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 12 Lite +1% 782 Galaxy A54 5G 774 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 12 Lite +12% 2925 Galaxy A54 5G 2606 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 12 Lite +1% 523459 Galaxy A54 5G 516921 CPU 156945 - GPU 156503 - Memory 83173 - UX 127468 - Total score 523459 516921 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 13 ROM MIUI 13 One UI 5.1 OS size 24.7 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4300 mAh 5100 mAh Charge power 67 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes Full charging time 0:50 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing 09:39 hr - Watching video 13:26 hr - Gaming 05:11 hr - Standby 86 hr - General battery life 12 Lite 28:08 hr Galaxy A54 5G n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8160 x 6120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Lite from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length 27 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 12 Lite 111 Galaxy A54 5G n/a Video quality 12 Lite 121 Galaxy A54 5G n/a Generic camera score 12 Lite 109 Galaxy A54 5G n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 12 Lite 89.7 dB Galaxy A54 5G n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced July 2022 March 2023 Release date July 2022 March 2023 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G. But if the performance and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 12 Lite.