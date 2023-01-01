Home > Smartphone comparison > 12 Lite vs Galaxy A54 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

Ксиаоми 12 Лайт
VS
Самсунг Галакси А54 5G
Xiaomi 12 Lite
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi 12 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on July 9, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1380 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Specifications of the Galaxy A54 5G was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.
  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Lite
  • Thinner bezels – 6.8% more screen real estate
  • Weighs 32 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 4300 mAh
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12 Lite
vs
Galaxy A54 5G

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 950 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.2% 81.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% -
PWM 119 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
12 Lite
820 nits
Galaxy A54 5G
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.29 mm (0.29 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 173 g (6.1 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP67
Rear material Glass -
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Pink Black, Blue, Green, Burgundy
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12 Lite +8%
88.2%
Galaxy A54 5G
81.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 Lite and Samsung Galaxy A54 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Samsung Exynos 1380
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G68 MP5
GPU clock 490 MHz -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Lite +1%
782
Galaxy A54 5G
774
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Lite +12%
2925
Galaxy A54 5G
2606
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12 Lite +1%
523459
Galaxy A54 5G
516921
CPU 156945 -
GPU 156503 -
Memory 83173 -
UX 127468 -
Total score 523459 516921
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 5.1
OS size 24.7 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 5100 mAh
Charge power 67 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:50 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:39 hr -
Watching video 13:26 hr -
Gaming 05:11 hr -
Standby 86 hr -
General battery life
12 Lite
28:08 hr
Galaxy A54 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Lite from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
12 Lite
89.7 dB
Galaxy A54 5G
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2022 March 2023
Release date July 2022 March 2023
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G. But if the performance and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 12 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi 12 Lite vs Xiaomi 11T
2. Xiaomi 12 Lite vs Xiaomi 12 Pro
3. Xiaomi 12 Lite vs Xiaomi 12X
4. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
5. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G vs Google Pixel 6a
6. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
7. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
8. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish