Xiaomi 12 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G VS Xiaomi 12 Lite Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi 12 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on July 9, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Lite Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer

Weighs 17 grams less

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Shows 14% longer battery life (32:06 vs 28:08 hours)

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Optical image stabilization

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (651K versus 522K)

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.55 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 402 ppi 407 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 400 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 950 nits 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 88.2% 84.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.8% 95.7% PWM 119 Hz 227 Hz Response time 1 ms 2.8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) 12 Lite 821 nits Galaxy S20 FE 5G 817 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 7.29 mm (0.29 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 173 g (6.1 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Green, Pink White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 12 Lite +4% 88.2% Galaxy S20 FE 5G 84.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 14 One UI 5.0 OS size 24.7 GB 25.6 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4300 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 67 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (37% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:35 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:39 hr 10:02 hr Watching video 13:26 hr 15:39 hr Gaming 05:11 hr 04:33 hr Standby 86 hr 110 hr General battery life 12 Lite 28:08 hr Galaxy S20 FE 5G +14% 32:06 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Lite from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 12 Lite 111 Galaxy S20 FE 5G n/a Video quality 12 Lite 121 Galaxy S20 FE 5G n/a Generic camera score 12 Lite 109 Galaxy S20 FE 5G n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness 12 Lite 89.7 dB Galaxy S20 FE 5G 90.1 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced July 2022 September 2020 Release date July 2022 October 2020 SAR (head) - 0.5 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.35 W/kg Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 12 Lite.