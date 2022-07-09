Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi 12 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on July 9, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S21, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.