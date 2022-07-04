Xiaomi 12 Pro (Dimensity) vs Apple iPhone 13
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (Dimensity) (with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus) that was released on July 4, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro (Dimensity)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1933 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 3227 mAh
- Has a 0.63 inch larger screen size
- 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1112K versus 807K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (1001 against 807 nits)
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- 13% higher pixel density (521 vs 460 PPI)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
- 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1729 and 1363 points
- Weighs 27 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
82
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
87
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
81
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
80
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
83
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.73 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1170 x 2532 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|521 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.6%
|86%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|129%
|PWM
|-
|609 Hz
|Response time
|-
|7.5 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|Width
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|8.66 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|201 gramm (7.09 oz)
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|White, Black, Blue, Green, Red, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G710 MC10
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|-
|1200 MHz
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1363
iPhone 13 +27%
1729
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4334
iPhone 13 +8%
4687
|CPU
|-
|219838
|GPU
|-
|329364
|Memory
|-
|121868
|UX
|-
|133943
|Total score
|1112200
|807854
|Stability
|-
|79%
|Graphics test
|-
|52 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|8794
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.5)
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|-
|OS size
|-
|18 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5160 mAh
|3227 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (54% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:46 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|13:11 hr
|Watching video
|-
|14:33 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:31 hr
|Standby
|-
|123 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", 1/3.06
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|-
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
138
Video quality
117
Generic camera score
130
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2022
|September 2021
|Release date
|July 2022
|September 2021
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.98 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12 Pro (Dimensity). But if the software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 13.
