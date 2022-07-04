Home > Smartphone comparison > 12 Pro (Dimensity) vs iPhone 13 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12 Pro (Dimensity) vs Apple iPhone 13

Ксиаоми 12 Про (Dimensity)
VS
Эпл Айфон 13
Xiaomi 12 Pro (Dimensity)
Apple iPhone 13

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (Dimensity) (with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus) that was released on July 4, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro (Dimensity)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1933 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 3227 mAh
  • Has a 0.63 inch larger screen size
  • 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1112K versus 807K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (1001 against 807 nits)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 13% higher pixel density (521 vs 460 PPI)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1729 and 1363 points
  • Weighs 27 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12 Pro (Dimensity)
vs
iPhone 13

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 521 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 129%
PWM - 609 Hz
Response time - 7.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
12 Pro (Dimensity) +24%
1001 nits
iPhone 13
807 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro (Dimensity) and Apple iPhone 13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 MC10 Apple GPU
GPU clock - 1200 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Pro (Dimensity)
1363
iPhone 13 +27%
1729
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12 Pro (Dimensity) +38%
1112200
iPhone 13
807854
CPU - 219838
GPU - 329364
Memory - 121868
UX - 133943
Total score 1112200 807854
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 79%
Graphics test - 52 FPS
Graphics score - 8794
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.5)
ROM MIUI 13 -
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 3227 mAh
Charge power 67 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:11 hr
Watching video - 14:33 hr
Gaming - 05:31 hr
Standby - 123 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", 1/3.06
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2022 September 2021
Release date July 2022 September 2021
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12 Pro (Dimensity). But if the software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 13.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

