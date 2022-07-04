Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (Dimensity) (with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus) that was released on July 4, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.