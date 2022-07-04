Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (Dimensity) (with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus) that was released on July 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.