Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (Dimensity) (with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus) that was released on July 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.