Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Apple iPhone 11 VS Xiaomi 12 Pro Apple iPhone 11 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Comes with 1490 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 3110 mAh

Has a 0.63 inch larger screen size

60% higher pixel density (521 vs 326 PPI)

61% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 625K)

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Modern USB Type-C port

Delivers 51% higher maximum brightness (972 against 643 nits)

Thinner bezels – 10.6% more screen real estate

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 12 Pro Price Apple iPhone 11 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.73 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 521 ppi 326 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 79% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 99.8% PWM 367 Hz Not detected Response time 5 ms 24.8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 999:1 Max. Brightness 12 Pro +51% 972 nits iPhone 11 643 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio 12 Pro +13% 89.6% iPhone 11 79%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Apple A13 Bionic Max. clock 3000 MHz 2650 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder

- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 Apple A13 Bionic GPU GPU clock 818 MHz - FLOPS - ~736 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 12 Pro 1242 iPhone 11 +7% 1329 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 12 Pro +12% 3887 iPhone 11 3476 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 12 Pro +61% 1008340 iPhone 11 625732 CPU - 166601 GPU - 255111 Memory - 90801 UX - 116310 Total score 1008340 625732 3DMark Wild Life Performance 12 Pro n/a iPhone 11 7572 Stability - 72% Graphics test - 45 FPS Graphics score - 7572 AnTuTu Android Results Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2) ROM MIUI 13 - OS size 26.5 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 3110 mAh Charge power 120 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:19 hr 1:45 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 12 Pro n/a iPhone 11 15:29 hr Watching videos (Player) 12 Pro n/a iPhone 11 18:43 hr Talk (3G) 12 Pro n/a iPhone 11 17:45 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 115° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024 Aperture - f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 23 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns - Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 12 Pro n/a iPhone 11 129 Video quality 12 Pro n/a iPhone 11 109 Generic camera score 12 Pro n/a iPhone 11 119

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 12 Pro +1% 84.2 dB iPhone 11 83.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 September 2019 Release date December 2021 September 2019 SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.