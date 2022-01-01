Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro VS Xiaomi 12 Pro Apple iPhone 11 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Has a 0.93 inch larger screen size

Comes with 1554 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 3046 mAh

65% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 609K)

Modern USB Type-C port

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Fingerprint scanner

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (972 against 799 nits)

Thinner bezels – 7.5% more screen real estate Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi

Weighs 16 grams less

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.73 inches 5.8 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 521 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 82.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 99.4% PWM 367 Hz 290 Hz Response time 5 ms 7.4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 12 Pro +22% 972 nits iPhone 11 Pro 799 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 71.4 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio 12 Pro +9% 89.6% iPhone 11 Pro 82.1%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Apple iPhone 11 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Apple A13 Bionic Max. clock 3000 MHz 2650 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder

- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 Apple A13 Bionic GPU GPU clock 818 MHz - FLOPS - ~736 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 12 Pro 1242 iPhone 11 Pro +6% 1319 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 12 Pro +23% 3887 iPhone 11 Pro 3159 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 12 Pro +65% 1008340 iPhone 11 Pro 609645 CPU - 161025 GPU - 259620 Memory - 82902 UX - 110973 Total score 1008340 609645 3DMark Wild Life Performance 12 Pro n/a iPhone 11 Pro 7450 Stability - 76% Graphics test - 44 FPS Graphics score - 7450 AnTuTu 9 Phone Scores Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2) ROM MIUI 13 - OS size 26.5 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 3046 mAh Charge power 120 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (55% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:19 hr 1:42 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 12 Pro n/a iPhone 11 Pro 13:15 hr Watching videos (Player) 12 Pro n/a iPhone 11 Pro 15:14 hr Talk (3G) 12 Pro n/a iPhone 11 Pro 17:01 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED - Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 115° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024 Aperture - f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.7 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 12 Pro 84.2 dB iPhone 11 Pro +1% 85 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 September 2019 Release date December 2021 September 2019 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.