Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max VS Xiaomi 12 Pro Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

64% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 613K)

Modern USB Type-C port

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Fingerprint scanner

Comes with 631 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 3969 mAh

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (972 against 817 nits)

14% higher pixel density (521 vs 458 PPI)

Thinner bezels – 5.9% more screen real estate Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.73 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 521 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 83.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 99.6% PWM 367 Hz 245 Hz Response time 5 ms 4.9 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 12 Pro +19% 972 nits iPhone 11 Pro Max 817 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 77.8 mm (3.06 inches) Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 226 gramm (7.97 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio 12 Pro +7% 89.6% iPhone 11 Pro Max 83.7%

Software Operating system Android 12 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2) ROM MIUI 13 - OS size 26.5 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 115° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024 Aperture - f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.7 microns - Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 12 Pro n/a iPhone 11 Pro Max 124 Video quality 12 Pro n/a iPhone 11 Pro Max 102 Generic camera score 12 Pro n/a iPhone 11 Pro Max 117

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 12 Pro 84.2 dB iPhone 11 Pro Max +2% 85.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 September 2019 Release date December 2021 September 2019 SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.