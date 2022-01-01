Home > Smartphone comparison > 12 Pro vs iPhone 12 mini – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Apple iPhone 12 mini

Ксиаоми 12 Pro
VS
Эпл Айфон 12 мини
Xiaomi 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 mini

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 12 mini, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • Comes with 2373 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 2227 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 1.33 inches larger screen size
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 694K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 56% higher maximum brightness (972 against 625 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 mini
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 10.4 mm narrower
  • Weighs 69 grams less
  • 28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1586 and 1242 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12 Pro
vs
iPhone 12 mini

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.73 inches 5.4 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 521 ppi 476 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus -
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 367 Hz -
Response time 5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
12 Pro +56%
972 nits
iPhone 12 mini
625 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 131.5 mm (5.18 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 64.2 mm (2.53 inches)
Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 135 gramm (4.76 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
12 Pro +5%
89.6%
iPhone 12 mini
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Apple iPhone 12 mini in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Apple GPU
GPU clock 818 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Pro
1242
iPhone 12 mini +28%
1586
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Pro
3887
iPhone 12 mini +7%
4149
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12 Pro +45%
1008340
iPhone 12 mini
694811
CPU - 190074
GPU - 284641
Memory - 94157
UX - 126265
Total score 1008340 694811
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 69%
Graphics test - 46 FPS
Graphics score - 7693
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM MIUI 13 -
OS size 26.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 2227 mAh
Charge power 120 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:19 hr 1:29 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12 Pro
n/a
iPhone 12 mini
12:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12 Pro
n/a
iPhone 12 mini
12:14 hr
Talk (3G)
12 Pro
n/a
iPhone 12 mini
12:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX503 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 mini from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4290 x 2800
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* - Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
12 Pro
84.2 dB
iPhone 12 mini
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 October 2020
Release date December 2021 November 2020
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max and Xiaomi 12 Pro
2. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Xiaomi 12 Pro
3. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max and Xiaomi 12 Pro
4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and Xiaomi 12 Pro
5. Xiaomi 12X and Xiaomi 12 Pro
6. Apple iPhone 13 Pro and Apple iPhone 12 mini
7. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max and Apple iPhone 12 mini
8. Apple iPhone 13 and Apple iPhone 12 mini
9. Apple iPhone 12 and Apple iPhone 12 mini

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish