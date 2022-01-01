Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Apple iPhone 12 mini VS Xiaomi 12 Pro Apple iPhone 12 mini Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 12 mini, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro Comes with 2373 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 2227 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Has a 1.33 inches larger screen size

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 694K)

Modern USB Type-C port

Delivers 56% higher maximum brightness (972 against 625 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer

Fingerprint scanner

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 mini Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi

Better grip in hands – the body is 10.4 mm narrower

Weighs 69 grams less

28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1586 and 1242 points

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.73 inches 5.4 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 521 ppi 476 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus - Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 85.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 99.8% - PWM 367 Hz - Response time 5 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness 12 Pro +56% 972 nits iPhone 12 mini 625 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 131.5 mm (5.18 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 64.2 mm (2.53 inches) Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 135 gramm (4.76 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink White, Black, Blue, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio 12 Pro +5% 89.6% iPhone 12 mini 85.1%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Apple iPhone 12 mini in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Apple A14 Bionic Max. clock 3000 MHz 3100 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm

- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 Apple GPU GPU clock 818 MHz - Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 12 Pro 1242 iPhone 12 mini +28% 1586 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 12 Pro 3887 iPhone 12 mini +7% 4149 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 12 Pro +45% 1008340 iPhone 12 mini 694811 CPU - 190074 GPU - 284641 Memory - 94157 UX - 126265 Total score 1008340 694811 3DMark Wild Life Performance 12 Pro n/a iPhone 12 mini 7693 Stability - 69% Graphics test - 46 FPS Graphics score - 7693 AnTuTu Benchmark Results Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2) ROM MIUI 13 - OS size 26.5 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 2227 mAh Charge power 120 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:19 hr 1:29 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 12 Pro n/a iPhone 12 mini 12:05 hr Watching videos (Player) 12 Pro n/a iPhone 12 mini 12:14 hr Talk (3G) 12 Pro n/a iPhone 12 mini 12:21 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4290 x 2800 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 115° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX503 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 mini from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4290 x 2800 Aperture - f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 23 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 12 Pro n/a iPhone 12 mini 132 Video quality 12 Pro n/a iPhone 12 mini 112 Generic camera score 12 Pro n/a iPhone 12 mini 122

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 - USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 12 Pro 84.2 dB iPhone 12 mini n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 October 2020 Release date December 2021 November 2020 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.