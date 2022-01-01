Home > Smartphone comparison > 12 Pro vs iPhone 14 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.63 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1321 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 3279 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 30% higher peak brightness (1040 against 800 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (992K versus 787K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 13% higher pixel density (521 vs 460 PPI)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Shows 40% longer battery life (35:44 vs 25:27 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • 38% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1722 and 1244 points
  • Weighs 32 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery life, charging type and speed
Photo and video recording quality
Networks, ports, data transmission
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 521 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 970 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 367 Hz -
Response time 5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
12 Pro +30%
1040 nits
iPhone 14
800 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
12 Pro +4%
89.6%
iPhone 14
86%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Apple GPU
GPU clock 818 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Pro
1244
iPhone 14 +38%
1722
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Pro
3892
iPhone 14 +22%
4753
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12 Pro +26%
992580
iPhone 14
787705
CPU 224894 -
GPU 435932 -
Memory 159561 -
UX 177347 -
Total score 992580 787705
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12 Pro
9331
iPhone 14 +2%
9519
Stability 65% 82%
Graphics test 55 FPS 57 FPS
Graphics score 9331 9519
PCMark 3.0 score 13070 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 16
ROM MIUI 13 -
OS size 26.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 3279 mAh
Charge power 120 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:21 hr 1:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:48 hr 14:21 hr
Watching video 10:04 hr 14:57 hr
Gaming 04:53 hr 06:04 hr
Standby 89 hr 103 hr
General battery life
12 Pro
25:27 hr
iPhone 14 +40%
35:44 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.5 f/1.9
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.14" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
12 Pro
141
iPhone 14
n/a
Video quality
12 Pro
111
iPhone 14
n/a
Generic camera score
12 Pro
131
iPhone 14
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
12 Pro
84.2 dB
iPhone 14
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 September 2022
Release date December 2021 September 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12 Pro. But if the software, battery life, and design are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 14.

