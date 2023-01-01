Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Plus
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 14 Plus, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Delivers 31% higher peak brightness (1049 against 799 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- Fingerprint scanner
- 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (994K versus 794K)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- 14% higher pixel density (521 vs 458 PPI)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Plus
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Shows 60% longer battery life (41:09 vs 25:40 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
- The phone is 9-months newer
- 38% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1708 and 1242 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
92
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
75
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
73
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
77
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
78
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.73 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1284 x 2778 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|521 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|970 nits
|800 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1500 nits
|1200 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.6%
|87.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|99.7%
|PWM
|367 Hz
|59 Hz
|Response time
|5 ms
|5 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|8.66 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|204 g (7.2 oz)
|203 g (7.16 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Pink
|Black, Blue, Red, Purple, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max clock
|3000 MHz
|3230 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|1200 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2236 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1242
iPhone 14 Plus +38%
1708
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3896
iPhone 14 Plus +16%
4537
|CPU
|224894
|197630
|GPU
|435932
|331488
|Memory
|159561
|134708
|UX
|177347
|134652
|Total score
|994510
|794381
|Max surface temperature
|41.2 °C
|44 °C
|Stability
|67%
|75%
|Graphics test
|55 FPS
|56 FPS
|Graphics score
|9306
|9492
|Web score
|11825
|-
|Video editing
|7642
|-
|Photo editing
|29193
|-
|Data manipulation
|9395
|-
|Writing score
|14806
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|-
|OS size
|26.5 GB
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4600 mAh
|4325 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 8 min)
|Yes (47% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:21 hr
|2:00 hr
|Web browsing
|08:57 hr
|13:47 hr
|Watching video
|10:04 hr
|17:29 hr
|Gaming
|05:05 hr
|06:12 hr
|Standby
|89 hr
|146 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|115°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Plus from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|26 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.14"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
12 Pro +4%
141
135
Video quality
111
iPhone 14 Plus +32%
146
Generic camera score
131
iPhone 14 Plus +2%
133
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2021
|September 2022
|Release date
|December 2021
|October 2022
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 14 Plus. But if the display and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 12 Pro.
Cast your vote
4 (57.1%)
3 (42.9%)
Total votes: 7