Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Plus VS Xiaomi 12 Pro Apple iPhone 14 Plus Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 14 Plus, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Delivers 31% higher peak brightness (1049 against 799 nits)

Delivers 31% higher peak brightness (1049 against 799 nits) Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (994K versus 794K)

25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (994K versus 794K) Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots 14% higher pixel density (521 vs 458 PPI)

14% higher pixel density (521 vs 458 PPI) Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Plus Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Shows 60% longer battery life (41:09 vs 25:40 hours)

Shows 60% longer battery life (41:09 vs 25:40 hours) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi The phone is 9-months newer

The phone is 9-months newer 38% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1708 and 1242 points

38% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1708 and 1242 points The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.73 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 521 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 970 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 99.7% PWM 367 Hz 59 Hz Response time 5 ms 5 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) 12 Pro +31% 1049 nits iPhone 14 Plus 799 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 203 g (7.16 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Black, Blue, Red, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio 12 Pro +3% 89.6% iPhone 14 Plus 87.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM MIUI 13 - OS size 26.5 GB 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 4325 mAh Charge power 120 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (47% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:21 hr 2:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 08:57 hr 13:47 hr Watching video 10:04 hr 17:29 hr Gaming 05:05 hr 06:12 hr Standby 89 hr 146 hr General battery life 12 Pro 25:40 hr iPhone 14 Plus +60% 41:09 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 115° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.9 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Plus from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.5 f/1.9 Focal length 26 mm 23 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns - Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.14" 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 12 Pro +4% 141 iPhone 14 Plus 135 Video quality 12 Pro 111 iPhone 14 Plus +32% 146 Generic camera score 12 Pro 131 iPhone 14 Plus +2% 133

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness 12 Pro +6% 84.2 dB iPhone 14 Plus 79.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 September 2022 Release date December 2021 October 2022 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 14 Plus. But if the display and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 12 Pro.