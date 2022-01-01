Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 8, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 52 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.