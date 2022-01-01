Home > Smartphone comparison > 12 Pro vs iPhone 8 Plus – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Ксиаоми 12 Pro
VS
Эпл Айфон 8 Плюс
Xiaomi 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 8 Plus, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 52 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (995K versus 398K)
  • Thinner bezels – 22.2% more screen real estate
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1909 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 2691 mAh
  • Has a 1.23 inches larger screen size
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 70% higher maximum brightness (1046 against 617 nits)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 30% higher pixel density (521 vs 401 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • The phone is 4-years and 4-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (27:25 vs 25:27 hours)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12 Pro
vs
iPhone 8 Plus

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.73 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 521 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 67.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 99.9%
PWM 367 Hz Not detected
Response time 5 ms 32 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1471:1
Max. Brightness
12 Pro +70%
1046 nits
iPhone 8 Plus
617 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 202 gramm (7.13 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
12 Pro +33%
89.6%
iPhone 8 Plus
67.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Apple iPhone 8 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Apple GPU
GPU clock 818 MHz -
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Pro +33%
1235
iPhone 8 Plus
932
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Pro +56%
3873
iPhone 8 Plus
2480
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12 Pro +150%
995309
iPhone 8 Plus
398007
CPU 235094 124988
GPU 440628 147976
Memory 166283 61076
UX 161731 66430
Total score 995309 398007
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12 Pro +174%
9357
iPhone 8 Plus
3421
Stability 60% 71%
Graphics test 56 FPS 20 FPS
Graphics score 9357 3421
PCMark 3.0 score 13038 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM MIUI 13 15.4
OS size 26.5 GB 6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 2691 mAh
Charge power 120 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:21 hr 1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:48 hr 08:56 hr
Watching video 10:04 hr 11:09 hr
Gaming 04:53 hr 04:25 hr
Standby 89 hr 102 hr
General battery life
12 Pro
25:27 hr
iPhone 8 Plus +8%
27:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 115° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 57 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.14" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
12 Pro +50%
141
iPhone 8 Plus
94
Video quality
12 Pro +25%
111
iPhone 8 Plus
89
Generic camera score
12 Pro +36%
131
iPhone 8 Plus
96

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
12 Pro +5%
84.2 dB
iPhone 8 Plus
80.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 September 2017
Release date December 2021 September 2017
SAR (head) - 0.94 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi 12 Pro or Apple iPhone 13 Pro
2. Xiaomi 12 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
3. Xiaomi 12 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
4. Xiaomi 12 Pro or Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
5. Xiaomi 12 Pro or Google Pixel 6 Pro
6. Apple iPhone 8 Plus or Apple iPhone 13 Pro
7. Apple iPhone 8 Plus or Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
8. Apple iPhone 8 Plus or Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
9. Apple iPhone 8 Plus or Apple iPhone 11
10. Apple iPhone 8 Plus or Apple iPhone SE (2020)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish