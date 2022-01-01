Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Apple iPhone 8 Plus
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 8 Plus, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 52 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
- 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (995K versus 398K)
- Thinner bezels – 22.2% more screen real estate
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1909 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 2691 mAh
- Has a 1.23 inches larger screen size
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Delivers 70% higher maximum brightness (1046 against 617 nits)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 30% higher pixel density (521 vs 401 PPI)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- The phone is 4-years and 4-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8 Plus
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Shows 8% longer battery life (27:25 vs 25:27 hours)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
97
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
95
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
80
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
85
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.73 inches
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|16:9
|PPI
|521 ppi
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.6%
|67.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|99.9%
|PWM
|367 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|5 ms
|32 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1471:1
Design and build
|Height
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|8.66 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|204 gramm (7.2 oz)
|202 gramm (7.13 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Pink
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|2390 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~2236 GFLOPS
|~325 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Pro +33%
1235
932
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Pro +56%
3873
2480
|CPU
|235094
|124988
|GPU
|440628
|147976
|Memory
|166283
|61076
|UX
|161731
|66430
|Total score
|995309
|398007
|Stability
|60%
|71%
|Graphics test
|56 FPS
|20 FPS
|Graphics score
|9357
|3421
|PCMark 3.0 score
|13038
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|15.4
|OS size
|26.5 GB
|6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4600 mAh
|2691 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 8 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:21 hr
|1:25 hr
|Web browsing
|08:48 hr
|08:56 hr
|Watching video
|10:04 hr
|11:09 hr
|Gaming
|04:53 hr
|04:25 hr
|Standby
|89 hr
|102 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|115°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 57 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 Plus from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.14"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
12 Pro +50%
141
Video quality
12 Pro +25%
111
Generic camera score
12 Pro +36%
131
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|16
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2021
|September 2017
|Release date
|December 2021
|September 2017
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.94 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.
