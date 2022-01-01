Home > Smartphone comparison > 12 Pro vs iPhone SE (2020) – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • Comes with 2779 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 1821 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 24.2% more screen real estate
  • Has a 2.03 inches larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 82% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 553K)
  • 60% higher pixel density (521 vs 326 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 45% higher maximum brightness (972 against 670 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.3 mm narrower
  • Weighs 56 grams less
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.73 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 521 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 65.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 99.9%
PWM 367 Hz Not detected
Response time 5 ms 29 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2457:1
Max. Brightness
12 Pro +45%
972 nits
iPhone SE (2020)
670 nits
Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
12 Pro +37%
89.6%
iPhone SE (2020)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Apple iPhone SE (2020) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 818 MHz -
FLOPS - ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Pro
1242
iPhone SE (2020) +7%
1333
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Pro +13%
3887
iPhone SE (2020)
3450
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12 Pro +82%
1008340
iPhone SE (2020)
553494
CPU - 127846
GPU - 230516
Memory - 88584
UX - 111340
Total score 1008340 553494
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 68%
Graphics test - 41 FPS
Graphics score - 6964
Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM MIUI 13 -
OS size 26.5 GB 8.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 1821 mAh
Charge power 120 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (55% in 60 min)
Full charging time 0:19 hr 2:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12 Pro
n/a
iPhone SE (2020)
13:39 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12 Pro
n/a
iPhone SE (2020)
8:56 hr
Talk (3G)
12 Pro
n/a
iPhone SE (2020)
10:07 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 115° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3088 x 2320
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* - Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
12 Pro
84.2 dB
iPhone SE (2020) +3%
86.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced December 2021 April 2020
Release date December 2021 April 2020
SAR (head) - 0.98 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.

