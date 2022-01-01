Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Apple iPhone SE (2020) VS Xiaomi 12 Pro Apple iPhone SE (2020) Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro Comes with 2779 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 1821 mAh

Thinner bezels – 24.2% more screen real estate

Has a 2.03 inches larger screen size

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

82% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 553K)

60% higher pixel density (521 vs 326 PPI)

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Modern USB Type-C port

Delivers 45% higher maximum brightness (972 against 670 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020) Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi

Better grip in hands – the body is 7.3 mm narrower

Weighs 56 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.73 inches 4.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9 PPI 521 ppi 326 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 65.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 99.9% PWM 367 Hz Not detected Response time 5 ms 29 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 2457:1 Max. Brightness 12 Pro +45% 972 nits iPhone SE (2020) 670 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches) Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz) Waterproof No IP67 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink White, Black, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 12 Pro +37% 89.6% iPhone SE (2020) 65.4%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Apple iPhone SE (2020) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Apple A13 Bionic Max. clock 3000 MHz 2650 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder

- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 Apple A13 Bionic GPU GPU clock 818 MHz - FLOPS - ~736 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 3 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4 Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 12 Pro 1242 iPhone SE (2020) +7% 1333 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 12 Pro +13% 3887 iPhone SE (2020) 3450 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 12 Pro +82% 1008340 iPhone SE (2020) 553494 CPU - 127846 GPU - 230516 Memory - 88584 UX - 111340 Total score 1008340 553494 3DMark Wild Life Performance 12 Pro n/a iPhone SE (2020) 6964 Stability - 68% Graphics test - 41 FPS Graphics score - 6964 AnTuTu Ranking List Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2) ROM MIUI 13 - OS size 26.5 GB 8.4 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 1821 mAh Charge power 120 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (55% in 60 min) Full charging time 0:19 hr 2:32 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 12 Pro n/a iPhone SE (2020) 13:39 hr Watching videos (Player) 12 Pro n/a iPhone SE (2020) 8:56 hr Talk (3G) 12 Pro n/a iPhone SE (2020) 10:07 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 115° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 1 (12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3088 x 2320 Aperture - f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 32 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 12 Pro n/a iPhone SE (2020) 103 Video quality 12 Pro n/a iPhone SE (2020) 98 Generic camera score 12 Pro n/a iPhone SE (2020) 101

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 16 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 12 Pro 84.2 dB iPhone SE (2020) +3% 86.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced December 2021 April 2020 Release date December 2021 April 2020 SAR (head) - 0.98 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.