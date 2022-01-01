Home > Smartphone comparison > 12 Pro vs iPhone XR – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Apple iPhone XR

Ксиаоми 12 Pro
VS
Эпл Айфон XR
Xiaomi 12 Pro
Apple iPhone XR

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 40 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1658 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 2942 mAh
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (995K versus 492K)
  • Has a 0.63 inch larger screen size
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 60% higher pixel density (521 vs 326 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 51% higher maximum brightness (1046 against 695 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 10.6% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Shows 30% longer battery life (33:02 vs 25:27 hours)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12 Pro
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.73 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 521 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 100%
PWM 367 Hz Not detected
Response time 5 ms 32.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1920:1
Max. Brightness
12 Pro +51%
1046 nits
iPhone XR
695 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
12 Pro +13%
89.6%
iPhone XR
79%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 818 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Pro +11%
1235
iPhone XR
1111
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Pro +75%
3873
iPhone XR
2215
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12 Pro +102%
995309
iPhone XR
492815
CPU 235094 136583
GPU 440628 179228
Memory 166283 77872
UX 161731 103093
Total score 995309 492815
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12 Pro +78%
9357
iPhone XR
5261
Stability 60% 68%
Graphics test 56 FPS 31 FPS
Graphics score 9357 5261
PCMark 3.0 score 13038 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM MIUI 13 15.4
OS size 26.5 GB 11.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 2942 mAh
Charge power 120 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:21 hr 1:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:48 hr 11:16 hr
Watching video 10:04 hr 12:45 hr
Gaming 04:53 hr 05:10 hr
Standby 89 hr 123 hr
General battery life
12 Pro
25:27 hr
iPhone XR +30%
33:02 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 115° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.14" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
12 Pro +37%
141
iPhone XR
103
Video quality
12 Pro +16%
111
iPhone XR
96
Generic camera score
12 Pro +30%
131
iPhone XR
101

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
12 Pro
84.2 dB
iPhone XR +4%
87.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 September 2018
Release date December 2021 October 2018
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi 12 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 Pro
2. Xiaomi 12 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
3. Xiaomi 12 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
4. Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
5. Xiaomi 12 Pro and Google Pixel 6 Pro
6. Apple iPhone XR and Apple iPhone 13 Pro
7. Apple iPhone XR and Apple iPhone 12 Pro
8. Apple iPhone XR and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
9. Apple iPhone XR and Apple iPhone 11
10. Apple iPhone XR and Apple iPhone 12 mini

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish