Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Apple iPhone XS Max
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Apple iPhone XS Max, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 40 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 88% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (995K versus 530K)
- Comes with 1426 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 3174 mAh
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Delivers 60% higher maximum brightness (1046 against 652 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- The phone is 3-years and 4-months newer
- Fingerprint scanner
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Max
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
97
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
95
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
80
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
85
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.73 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1242 x 2688 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.4:9
|PPI
|521 ppi
|456 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.6%
|85.41%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|98.8%
|PWM
|367 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|5 ms
|11.2 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
|Width
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
|Thickness
|8.66 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|204 gramm (7.2 oz)
|208 gramm (7.34 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Pink
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|2490 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2236 GFLOPS
|~560 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Pro +64%
1235
752
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Pro +91%
3873
2032
|CPU
|235094
|131883
|GPU
|440628
|196399
|Memory
|166283
|101393
|UX
|161731
|105859
|Total score
|995309
|530804
|Stability
|60%
|66%
|Graphics test
|56 FPS
|34 FPS
|Graphics score
|9357
|5744
|PCMark 3.0 score
|13038
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|15.4
|OS size
|26.5 GB
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4600 mAh
|3174 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 8 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:21 hr
|03:29 hr
|Web browsing
|08:48 hr
|09:13 hr
|Watching video
|10:04 hr
|10:50 hr
|Gaming
|04:53 hr
|04:41 hr
|Standby
|89 hr
|80 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|115°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3088 x 2316
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.14"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
12 Pro +28%
141
110
Video quality
12 Pro +16%
111
Generic camera score
12 Pro +25%
131
105
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|16
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2021
|September 2018
|Release date
|December 2021
|September 2018
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.
