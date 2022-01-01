Home > Smartphone comparison > 12 Pro vs iPhone XS Max – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Apple iPhone XS Max

VS
Xiaomi 12 Pro
Apple iPhone XS Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Apple iPhone XS Max, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 40 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 88% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (995K versus 530K)
  • Comes with 1426 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 3174 mAh
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 60% higher maximum brightness (1046 against 652 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • The phone is 3-years and 4-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Max
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12 Pro
vs
iPhone XS Max

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.4:9
PPI 521 ppi 456 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 85.41%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 98.8%
PWM 367 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 5 ms 11.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
12 Pro +60%
1046 nits
iPhone XS Max
652 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
12 Pro +5%
89.6%
iPhone XS Max
85.41%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Apple iPhone XS Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 818 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Pro +64%
1235
iPhone XS Max
752
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Pro +91%
3873
iPhone XS Max
2032
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12 Pro +88%
995309
iPhone XS Max
530804
CPU 235094 131883
GPU 440628 196399
Memory 166283 101393
UX 161731 105859
Total score 995309 530804
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12 Pro +63%
9357
iPhone XS Max
5744
Stability 60% 66%
Graphics test 56 FPS 34 FPS
Graphics score 9357 5744
PCMark 3.0 score 13038 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM MIUI 13 15.4
OS size 26.5 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 3174 mAh
Charge power 120 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:21 hr 03:29 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:48 hr 09:13 hr
Watching video 10:04 hr 10:50 hr
Gaming 04:53 hr 04:41 hr
Standby 89 hr 80 hr
General battery life
12 Pro
25:27 hr
iPhone XS Max
25:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 115° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.14" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
12 Pro +28%
141
iPhone XS Max
110
Video quality
12 Pro +16%
111
iPhone XS Max
96
Generic camera score
12 Pro +25%
131
iPhone XS Max
105

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
12 Pro +9%
84.2 dB
iPhone XS Max
77.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 September 2018
Release date December 2021 September 2018
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.

