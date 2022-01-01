Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Asus ROG Phone 3 VS Xiaomi 12 Pro Asus ROG Phone 3 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Asus ROG Phone 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 706K)

33% higher pixel density (521 vs 391 PPI)

Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (972 against 719 nits)

Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

Thinner bezels – 9.7% more screen real estate

The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 3 Comes with 1400 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4600 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 12 Pro Price Asus ROG Phone 3 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.73 inches 6.59 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 521 ppi 391 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 79.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 99.9% PWM 367 Hz 255 Hz Response time 5 ms 3 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 12 Pro +35% 972 nits ROG Phone 3 719 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 171 mm (6.73 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 9.85 mm (0.39 inches) Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 12 Pro +12% 89.6% ROG Phone 3 79.9%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM MIUI 13 ROG UI OS size 26.5 GB 20 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9000 x 7000 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 115° 125° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 11 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV13855

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 24 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6000 x 4000 Aperture - f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 27 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.9 microns Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size - 1/2.83" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 22 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 12 Pro 84.2 dB ROG Phone 3 +7% 89.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 July 2020 Release date December 2021 October 2020 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.