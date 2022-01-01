Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Asus ROG Phone 5 VS Xiaomi 12 Pro Asus ROG Phone 5 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Asus ROG Phone 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

32% higher pixel density (521 vs 395 PPI)

Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Optical image stabilization

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 786K)

Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (972 against 802 nits)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Thinner bezels – 7.6% more screen real estate

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 5 Comes with 1400 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4600 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.73 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 521 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 82% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 99.7% PWM 367 Hz 568 Hz Response time 5 ms 2.4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 12 Pro +21% 972 nits ROG Phone 5 802 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 9.9 mm (0.39 inches) Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 239 gramm (8.43 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 12 Pro +9% 89.6% ROG Phone 5 82%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Asus ROG Phone 5 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 660 GPU clock 818 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 12 Pro +11% 1242 ROG Phone 5 1117 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 12 Pro +4% 3887 ROG Phone 5 3734 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 12 Pro +28% 1008340 ROG Phone 5 786065 CPU - 198233 GPU - 303005 Memory - 133238 UX - 154038 Total score 1008340 786065 3DMark Wild Life Performance 12 Pro n/a ROG Phone 5 5728 Stability - 90% Graphics test - 34 FPS Graphics score - 5728 PCMark 3.0 score - 16381 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Results (2nd and 31st place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM MIUI 13 ROG UI OS size 26.5 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9000 x 7000 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 115° 125° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 11 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 24 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6000 x 4000 Aperture - f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm 35 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 12 Pro 84.2 dB ROG Phone 5 +10% 92.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 March 2021 Release date December 2021 March 2021 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.