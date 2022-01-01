Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 32% higher pixel density (521 vs 395 PPI)
- Supports wireless charging up to 50W
- Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (1045 against 833 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (995K versus 882K)
- Thinner bezels – 7.6% more screen real estate
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro
- Shows 50% longer battery life (38:16 vs 25:27 hours)
- Comes with 1400 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4600 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
97
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
95
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
80
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
85
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.73 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1080 x 2448 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|521 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.6%
|82%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|-
|PWM
|367 Hz
|-
|Response time
|5 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|173 mm (6.81 inches)
|Width
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|8.66 mm (0.34 inches)
|9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
|Weight
|204 gramm (7.2 oz)
|238 gramm (8.4 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Pink
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|2995 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 660
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|840 MHz
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|18 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Pro +12%
1245
1112
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Pro +11%
3896
3513
|CPU
|235094
|221042
|GPU
|440628
|339188
|Memory
|166283
|147008
|UX
|161731
|177766
|Total score
|995649
|882042
|Stability
|60%
|-
|Graphics test
|56 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|9357
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|13038
|-
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating (7th and 17th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|ROG UI
|OS size
|26.5 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4600 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 8 min)
|Yes (71% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:21 hr
|1:03 hr
|Web browsing
|08:48 hr
|14:00 hr
|Watching video
|10:04 hr
|18:22 hr
|Gaming
|04:53 hr
|06:16 hr
|Standby
|89 hr
|110 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|115°
|125°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|6000 x 4000
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|26 mm
|35 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.14"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
141
Video quality
111
Generic camera score
131
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2021
|August 2021
|Release date
|December 2021
|August 2021
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12 Pro. But if the battery life, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro.
