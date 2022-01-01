Home > Smartphone comparison > 12 Pro vs ROG Phone 5s Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro

Ксиаоми 12 Pro
VS
Асус Рог Фон 5s Pro
Xiaomi 12 Pro
Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 32% higher pixel density (521 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (1045 against 833 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (995K versus 882K)
  • Thinner bezels – 7.6% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro
  • Shows 50% longer battery life (38:16 vs 25:27 hours)
  • Comes with 1400 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4600 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12 Pro
vs
ROG Phone 5s Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 521 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 82%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 367 Hz -
Response time 5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
12 Pro +25%
1045 nits
ROG Phone 5s Pro
833 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 238 gramm (8.4 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12 Pro +9%
89.6%
ROG Phone 5s Pro
82%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2995 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 660
GPU clock 818 MHz 840 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 18 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Pro +12%
1245
ROG Phone 5s Pro
1112
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Pro +11%
3896
ROG Phone 5s Pro
3513
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12 Pro +13%
995649
ROG Phone 5s Pro
882042
CPU 235094 221042
GPU 440628 339188
Memory 166283 147008
UX 161731 177766
Total score 995649 882042
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 60% -
Graphics test 56 FPS -
Graphics score 9357 -
PCMark 3.0 score 13038 -
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating (7th and 17th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 ROG UI
OS size 26.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (71% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:21 hr 1:03 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:48 hr 14:00 hr
Watching video 10:04 hr 18:22 hr
Gaming 04:53 hr 06:16 hr
Standby 89 hr 110 hr
General battery life
12 Pro
25:27 hr
ROG Phone 5s Pro +50%
38:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 125°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6000 x 4000
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 35 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.14" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
12 Pro
84.2 dB
ROG Phone 5s Pro
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 August 2021
Release date December 2021 August 2021
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12 Pro. But if the battery life, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi 12 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
2. Xiaomi 12 Pro and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
3. Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
4. Xiaomi 12 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
5. Xiaomi 12 Pro and Google Pixel 6 Pro
6. Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
7. Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
8. Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro and Asus ROG Phone 5
9. Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro and ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish