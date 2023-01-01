Home > Smartphone comparison > 12 Pro vs ROG Phone 6 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Asus ROG Phone 6

Xiaomi 12 Pro
Asus ROG Phone 6

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Asus ROG Phone 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 32% higher pixel density (521 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Delivers 27% higher peak brightness (1049 against 823 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 7.4% more screen real estate
  • Weighs 35 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 6
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Shows 42% longer battery life (36:34 vs 25:40 hours)
  • Comes with 1400 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4600 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1107K versus 994K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12 Pro
vs
ROG Phone 6

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.4:9
PPI 521 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 970 nits 830 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 82.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 100%
PWM 367 Hz 672 Hz
Response time 5 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
12 Pro +27%
1049 nits
ROG Phone 6
823 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 10.3 mm (0.41 inches)
Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 239 g (8.43 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12 Pro +9%
89.6%
ROG Phone 6
82.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Asus ROG Phone 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 3000 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 818 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Pro
1242
ROG Phone 6 +5%
1308
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Pro
3896
ROG Phone 6 +1%
3950
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12 Pro
994510
ROG Phone 6 +11%
1107774
CPU 224894 265173
GPU 435932 476559
Memory 159561 188898
UX 177347 185898
Total score 994510 1107774
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12 Pro
9306
ROG Phone 6 +12%
10401
Max surface temperature 41.2 °C 40.6 °C
Stability 67% 94%
Graphics test 55 FPS 62 FPS
Graphics score 9306 10401
PCMark 3.0
12 Pro
13038
ROG Phone 6
n/a
Web score 11825 -
Video editing 7642 -
Photo editing 29193 -
Data manipulation 9395 -
Writing score 14806 -
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking List (58th and 24th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 13 -
OS size 26.5 GB 25 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (75% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:21 hr 0:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:57 hr 13:50 hr
Watching video 10:04 hr 15:54 hr
Gaming 05:05 hr 06:03 hr
Standby 89 hr 110 hr
General battery life
12 Pro
25:40 hr
ROG Phone 6 +42%
36:34 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 -
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 27.5 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.14" 1/2.93"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
12 Pro
84.2 dB
ROG Phone 6 +11%
93.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 July 2022
Release date December 2021 July 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12 Pro. But if the performance, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 6.

