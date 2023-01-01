Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Asus ROG Phone 6 VS Xiaomi 12 Pro Asus ROG Phone 6 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Asus ROG Phone 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom 32% higher pixel density (521 vs 395 PPI)

32% higher pixel density (521 vs 395 PPI) Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Supports wireless charging up to 50W Delivers 27% higher peak brightness (1049 against 823 nits)

Delivers 27% higher peak brightness (1049 against 823 nits) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS Thinner bezels – 7.4% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 7.4% more screen real estate Weighs 35 grams less

Weighs 35 grams less Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 6 Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)

Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification) Shows 42% longer battery life (36:34 vs 25:40 hours)

Shows 42% longer battery life (36:34 vs 25:40 hours) Comes with 1400 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4600 mAh

Comes with 1400 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4600 mAh Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1107K versus 994K)

11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1107K versus 994K) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 The phone is 7-months newer

The phone is 7-months newer Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.73 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.4:9 PPI 521 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 970 nits 830 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 82.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 100% PWM 367 Hz 672 Hz Response time 5 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) 12 Pro +27% 1049 nits ROG Phone 6 823 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 10.3 mm (0.41 inches) Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 239 g (8.43 oz) Waterproof No IPX4 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 12 Pro +9% 89.6% ROG Phone 6 82.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 13 - OS size 26.5 GB 25 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 6000 mAh Charge power 120 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (75% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:21 hr 0:42 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 08:57 hr 13:50 hr Watching video 10:04 hr 15:54 hr Gaming 05:05 hr 06:03 hr Standby 89 hr 110 hr General battery life 12 Pro 25:40 hr ROG Phone 6 +42% 36:34 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 - Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 115° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4290 x 2800 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 27.5 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.14" 1/2.93" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 12 Pro 141 ROG Phone 6 n/a Video quality 12 Pro 111 ROG Phone 6 n/a Generic camera score 12 Pro 131 ROG Phone 6 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness 12 Pro 84.2 dB ROG Phone 6 +11% 93.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 July 2022 Release date December 2021 July 2022 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12 Pro. But if the performance, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 6.