Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Google Pixel 4a 5G VS Xiaomi 12 Pro Google Pixel 4a 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 370K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Has a 0.53 inch larger screen size

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Comes with 715 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 3885 mAh

26% higher pixel density (521 vs 413 PPI)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (972 against 694 nits)

Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a 5G Weighs 36 grams less

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 12 Pro Price Google Pixel 4a 5G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.73 inches 6.2 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 521 ppi 413 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 84.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 96.9% PWM 367 Hz 250 Hz Response time 5 ms 6.4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 12 Pro +40% 972 nits Pixel 4a 5G 694 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 153.9 mm (6.06 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 12 Pro +7% 89.6% Pixel 4a 5G 84.1%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Google Pixel 4a 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Max. clock 3000 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76) L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 620 GPU clock 818 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS - ~700 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 12 Pro +114% 1242 Pixel 4a 5G 581 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 12 Pro +120% 3887 Pixel 4a 5G 1769 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 12 Pro +172% 1008340 Pixel 4a 5G 370584 CPU - 110393 GPU - 94787 Memory - 69352 UX - 97659 Total score 1008340 370584 3DMark Wild Life Performance 12 Pro n/a Pixel 4a 5G 1104 Stability - 89% Graphics test - 6 FPS Graphics score - 1104 Best Smartphones in AnTuTu Benchmark Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM MIUI 13 Stock Android OS size 26.5 GB 14.8 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 3885 mAh Charge power 120 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (45% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:19 hr 1:40 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12.2 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 115° 107° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12.2 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448 Aperture - f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 24 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 24 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 12 Pro 84.2 dB Pixel 4a 5G +7% 90.5 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced December 2021 September 2020 Release date December 2021 November 2020 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.