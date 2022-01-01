Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Google Pixel 6 VS Xiaomi 12 Pro Google Pixel 6 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 722K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

27% higher pixel density (521 vs 411 PPI)

Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (972 against 838 nits)

Thinner bezels – 6.2% more screen real estate

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 12 Pro Price Google Pixel 6 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.73 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 521 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 83.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 99.8% PWM 367 Hz 397 Hz Response time 5 ms 5 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 12 Pro +16% 972 nits Pixel 6 838 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 12 Pro +7% 89.6% Pixel 6 83.4%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Google Pixel 6 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Google Tensor Max. clock 3000 MHz 2800 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55

- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1 L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G78 MP20 GPU clock 818 MHz 848 MHz FLOPS - ~2171 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 12 Pro +21% 1242 Pixel 6 1029 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 12 Pro +34% 3887 Pixel 6 2897 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 12 Pro +40% 1008340 Pixel 6 722451 CPU - 187698 GPU - 298218 Memory - 100887 UX - 137683 Total score 1008340 722451 3DMark Wild Life Performance 12 Pro n/a Pixel 6 6460 Stability - 55% Graphics test - 38 FPS Graphics score - 6460 PCMark 3.0 score - 10496 AnTuTu 9 Phone Scores (2nd and 52nd place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 Stock Android OS size 26.5 GB 17.6 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 4614 mAh Charge power 120 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (21 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (41% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:19 hr 1:53 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 12 Pro n/a Pixel 6 12:37 hr Watching videos (Player) 12 Pro n/a Pixel 6 20:25 hr Talk (3G) 12 Pro n/a Pixel 6 21:14 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 115° 114° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3840 x 2160 Aperture - f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 24 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 12 Pro n/a Pixel 6 144 Video quality 12 Pro n/a Pixel 6 115 Generic camera score 12 Pro n/a Pixel 6 132

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 12 Pro 84.2 dB Pixel 6 +2% 86.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 October 2021 Release date December 2021 October 2021 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.