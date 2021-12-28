Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Google Pixel 6 Pro VS Xiaomi 12 Pro Google Pixel 6 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (999K versus 675K)

Delivers 74% higher maximum brightness (1491 against 859 nits)

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1234 and 1038 points

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom

Comes with 403 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 4600 mAh

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.73 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 521 ppi 512 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 88.8% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness 12 Pro +74% 1491 nits Pixel 6 Pro 859 nits

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz) Waterproof - IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 12 Pro +1% 89.6% Pixel 6 Pro 88.8%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 Stock Android

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 5003 mAh Charge power 120 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (23 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:19 hr 1:59 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 12 Pro n/a Pixel 6 Pro 12:32 hr Watching videos (Player) 12 Pro n/a Pixel 6 Pro 15:35 hr Talk (3G) 12 Pro n/a Pixel 6 Pro 26:21 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 4x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 115° 114° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 104 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 11.1 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3840 x 2880 Aperture - f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 24 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 October 2021 Release date December 2021 October 2021 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi 12 Pro. It has a better performance, software, and battery life.